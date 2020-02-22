Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) Insider Buys £20,000 in Stock

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) insider Colin Bird acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

Shares of LON JLP opened at GBX 4.23 ($0.06) on Friday. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.90 ($0.06). The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 million and a PE ratio of 8.45.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. It explores for platinum group elements, platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, chrome, nickel, lead, zinc, vanadium, and copper ores.

