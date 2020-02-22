Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) Insider Buys £20,000 in Stock

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) insider Colin Bird acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,308.87).
Shares of LON JLP opened at GBX 4.23 ($0.06) on Friday. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.90 ($0.06). The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 million and a PE ratio of 8.45.
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.