FY2019 EPS Estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW) Cut by DA Davidson (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

FLR stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,776,000 after buying an additional 3,375,108 shares during the period. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,158,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after buying an additional 1,742,362 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after buying an additional 739,974 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

