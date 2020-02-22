Jefferies Financial Group Comments on WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

