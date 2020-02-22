Jefferies Financial Group Comments on WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.
About WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR
Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.
