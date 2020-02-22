Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for VICI Properties in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

