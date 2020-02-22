Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Lonking in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonking’s FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Lonking alerts:

OTCMKTS:LONKF opened at $0.28 on Friday. Lonking has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company's products include hydraulic excavators, skid steer loaders, motor graders, bulldozers, and stackers.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.