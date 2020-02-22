Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Prevail Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will earn ($3.25) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

PRVL stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.