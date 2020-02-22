FY2019 EPS Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Reduced by Analyst

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($10.92) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.68). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($7.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RETA. National Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $211.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $257.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 2.58.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $388,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,439.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,493,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,897,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,882,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

