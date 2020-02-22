Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koppers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.43. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

KOP stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $593.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.