FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Americas Silver Corp Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USAS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $4.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Americas Silver to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $3.16 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,848,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 108,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

