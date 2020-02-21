Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.17. Verint Systems reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 704,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,691,000 after buying an additional 265,847 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 362,290 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

