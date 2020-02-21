Brokerages Expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.69. Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Outfront Media.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. 49,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000,000 after buying an additional 68,980 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 68,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 267,150 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Outfront Media by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 265,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,254,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,930,000 after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

