$377.44 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report $377.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $387.86 million and the lowest is $373.00 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $336.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

VRNT traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,846. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Verint Systems by 120.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 264.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 190.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 642.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

