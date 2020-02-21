Ubex (UBEX) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Ubex has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00492413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $634.84 or 0.06535044 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00068665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027747 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,115,044,110 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Fatbtc, Hotbit, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BTC-Alpha, IDEX, LBank, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

