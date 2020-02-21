TrueVett Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (VME)

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, TrueVett has traded down 51.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueVett token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueVett has a market cap of $10,465.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00492413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $634.84 or 0.06535044 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00068665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027747 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005100 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

TrueVett Profile

TrueVett is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for TrueVett is medium.com/verime . TrueVett’s official website is www.truevett.com . TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi

TrueVett Token Trading

TrueVett can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueVett should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueVett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

