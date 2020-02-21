Jennison Associates LLC Sells 215,537 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,628 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 215,537 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $45,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 735,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after buying an additional 220,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $2,782,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Shares of AEM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,947. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 33.18 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

