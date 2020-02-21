Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 559,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250,956 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $49,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.29. 231,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,144. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.