InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,309 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.72% of InterXion worth $46,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterXion by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after acquiring an additional 366,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterXion by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of InterXion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INXN traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.77. 117,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. InterXion Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $61.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.37, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

InterXion Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

