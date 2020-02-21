Nathan McMahon Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) insider Nathan McMahon purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$23,000.00 ($16,312.06).

Nathan McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 17th, Nathan McMahon purchased 1,900,863 shares of Cazaly Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$43,719.85 ($31,006.99).

Shares of CAZ remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,424. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.03. Cazaly Resources Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.05 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 26.51.

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for iron ore, gold, nickel, graphite, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Kaoko Kobalt, Parker Range Iron ore, Mount Venn, Kurabuka Creek, McKenzie Springs, Cobalt, and Hamersley Iron ore projects.

