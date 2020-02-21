Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Insider Michael Cole Buys 123,000 Shares

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) insider Michael Cole acquired 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$65,190.00 ($46,234.04).

Ironbark Capital Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.47 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of A$0.59 ($0.42). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 million and a P/E ratio of 40.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Ironbark Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Ironbark Capital Limited is an open-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests into the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

