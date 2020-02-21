Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,558 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $41,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 697,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 467,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,431. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $310.91 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.78.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,995. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

