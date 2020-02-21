Jennison Associates LLC Sells 124,910 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,910 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,044,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,480,000 after purchasing an additional 205,665 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 638,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $11.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.53. 1,492,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,090. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.