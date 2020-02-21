Rebecca McGrath Acquires 4,000 Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) Stock

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) insider Rebecca McGrath acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.12 ($7.18) per share, with a total value of A$40,480.00 ($28,709.22).

OZ Minerals stock traded down A$0.13 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$9.89 ($7.01). 1,388,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$10.14. OZ Minerals Limited has a 1 year low of A$8.47 ($6.01) and a 1 year high of A$11.72 ($8.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. OZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

