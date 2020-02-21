Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF) Insider Barry Lambert Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF) insider Barry Lambert sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.74 ($1.94), for a total value of A$5,480,000.00 ($3,886,524.82).

ASX:EOF traded up A$0.09 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$2.85 ($2.02). 78,614 shares of the company traded hands. Ecofibre Limited has a twelve month low of A$1.81 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of A$3.90 ($2.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $897.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$2.81.

Ecofibre Company Profile

Ecofibre Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and distributing hemp products in the United States and Australia. The company offers protein powders, dehulled hemp seeds, hemp seed oil, tinctures, and gel capsules. It also produces hemp nutraceutical products for human and pet consumption, as well as topical creams and salves; and develops hemp related fiber products.

