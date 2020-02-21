Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $43,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

CXP stock remained flat at $$22.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,487. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

CXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

