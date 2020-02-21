Robert Woods Acquires 3,000 Shares of ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) Stock

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) insider Robert Woods bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$81.95 ($58.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$245,850.00 ($174,361.70).

ASX:ASX traded down A$0.12 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$81.35 ($57.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$82.88. ASX Ltd has a 1 year low of A$64.80 ($45.96) and a 1 year high of A$89.67 ($63.60).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $1.164 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from ASX’s previous Interim dividend of $1.14. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.12%.

About ASX

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jennison Associates LLC Sells 215,537 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
Jennison Associates LLC Sells 215,537 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
Prologis Inc Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC
Prologis Inc Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC
InterXion Holding NV Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC
InterXion Holding NV Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC
Nathan McMahon Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Cazaly Resources Limited Stock
Nathan McMahon Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Cazaly Resources Limited Stock
Ironbark Capital Limited Insider Michael Cole Buys 123,000 Shares
Ironbark Capital Limited Insider Michael Cole Buys 123,000 Shares
Roper Technologies Inc Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC
Roper Technologies Inc Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report