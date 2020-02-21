Robert Woods Acquires 3,000 Shares of ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) Stock

ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) insider Robert Woods bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$81.95 ($58.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$245,850.00 ($174,361.70).

ASX:ASX traded down A$0.12 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$81.35 ($57.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$82.88. ASX Ltd has a 1 year low of A$64.80 ($45.96) and a 1 year high of A$89.67 ($63.60).

Get ASX alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $1.164 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from ASX’s previous Interim dividend of $1.14. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.12%.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.