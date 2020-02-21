Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 587,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,142 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $41,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 162,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 286,314 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,484. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

