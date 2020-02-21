Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Holdings Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 9.01% of Assembly Biosciences worth $48,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. 18,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,508. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $541.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

