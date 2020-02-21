Celamin Holdings Ltd (ASX:CNL) Insider Buys A$87,666.65 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Celamin Holdings Ltd (ASX:CNL) insider Robin Widdup purchased 1,753,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$87,666.65 ($62,174.93).

The company has a market cap of $9.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.06. Celamin Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.02 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of A$0.15 ($0.11).

Celamin Company Profile

Celamin Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Tunisia, North Africa. It primarily holds a 51% interest in the Chaketma Phosphate Project located in Tunis. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Celamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jennison Associates LLC Sells 215,537 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
Jennison Associates LLC Sells 215,537 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
Prologis Inc Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC
Prologis Inc Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC
InterXion Holding NV Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC
InterXion Holding NV Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC
Nathan McMahon Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Cazaly Resources Limited Stock
Nathan McMahon Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Cazaly Resources Limited Stock
Ironbark Capital Limited Insider Michael Cole Buys 123,000 Shares
Ironbark Capital Limited Insider Michael Cole Buys 123,000 Shares
Roper Technologies Inc Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC
Roper Technologies Inc Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report