Celamin Holdings Ltd (ASX:CNL) Insider Buys A$87,666.65 in Stock

Celamin Holdings Ltd (ASX:CNL) insider Robin Widdup purchased 1,753,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$87,666.65 ($62,174.93).

The company has a market cap of $9.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.06. Celamin Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.02 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of A$0.15 ($0.11).

Celamin Company Profile

Celamin Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Tunisia, North Africa. It primarily holds a 51% interest in the Chaketma Phosphate Project located in Tunis. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

