Celamin Holdings Ltd (ASX:CNL) Insider Buys A$87,666.65 in Stock

Celamin Holdings Ltd (ASX:CNL) insider Robin Widdup purchased 1,753,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$87,666.65 ($62,174.93).
The company has a market cap of $9.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.06. Celamin Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.02 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of A$0.15 ($0.11).
Celamin Company Profile
Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Celamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.