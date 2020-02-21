Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $48,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Catalent by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $2,378,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,136 shares of company stock worth $2,902,446. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $58.82. The stock had a trading volume of 30,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $68.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jennison Associates LLC Sells 215,537 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
Jennison Associates LLC Sells 215,537 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
Prologis Inc Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC
Prologis Inc Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC
InterXion Holding NV Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC
InterXion Holding NV Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC
Nathan McMahon Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Cazaly Resources Limited Stock
Nathan McMahon Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Cazaly Resources Limited Stock
Ironbark Capital Limited Insider Michael Cole Buys 123,000 Shares
Ironbark Capital Limited Insider Michael Cole Buys 123,000 Shares
Roper Technologies Inc Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC
Roper Technologies Inc Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report