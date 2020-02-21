Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $48,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Catalent by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $2,378,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,136 shares of company stock worth $2,902,446. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $58.82. The stock had a trading volume of 30,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $68.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.