Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 790,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 57,994 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $46,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $1,739,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 974.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 39,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,970,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IART shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,422. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Lifesciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.