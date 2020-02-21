Jennison Associates LLC Has $49.50 Million Holdings in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.97% of Silk Road Medical worth $49,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

SILK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Silk Road Medical news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $449,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,251.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,623,804 shares of company stock worth $57,531,488.

NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,768. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 10.61.

Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

