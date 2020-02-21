Jennison Associates LLC Has $44 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,946 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.57% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $43,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,673 shares in the company, valued at $186,078,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,690 shares of company stock valued at $58,797,164. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $7.51 on Friday, hitting $176.55. The company had a trading volume of 143,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.30. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 63.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

