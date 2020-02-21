Jennison Associates LLC Has $44.14 Million Position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,547 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $44,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

ARGX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.42. 95,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.69 and a beta of 1.30. argenx SE – has a one year low of $106.49 and a one year high of $169.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.29.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

