Belinda Hutchinson Acquires 770,156 Shares of Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd (ASX:FGG) Stock

Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd (ASX:FGG) insider Belinda Hutchinson bought 770,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$998,892.33 ($708,434.28).
The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.37. The stock has a market cap of $513.25 million and a P/E ratio of 31.95. Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd has a 52 week low of A$1.09 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of A$1.41 ($1.00).
Future Generation Global Invstmnt Company Profile
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
