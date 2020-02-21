Belinda Hutchinson Acquires 770,156 Shares of Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd (ASX:FGG) Stock

Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd (ASX:FGG) insider Belinda Hutchinson bought 770,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$998,892.33 ($708,434.28).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.37. The stock has a market cap of $513.25 million and a P/E ratio of 31.95. Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd has a 52 week low of A$1.09 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of A$1.41 ($1.00).

Future Generation Global Invstmnt Company Profile

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

