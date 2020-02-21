Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.62% of QTS Realty Trust worth $50,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE QTS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 329,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,498. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

In related news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

