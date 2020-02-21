Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $51,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth approximately $687,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Cactus by 14.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cactus by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cactus by 24.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 137,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,383. Cactus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

