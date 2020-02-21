Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166,116 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Atmos Energy worth $53,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,545.7% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.07. 434,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,027. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.34 and a twelve month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

