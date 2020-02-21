Jennison Associates LLC Sells 80,301 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 849,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,301 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $53,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 257,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,635. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

