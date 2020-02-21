Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714,462 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Peloton worth $55,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 683.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Peloton in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 241,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,354. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Peloton has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Peloton in a report on Saturday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Peloton in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

