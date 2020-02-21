Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774,259 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $55,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,465.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

STWD remained flat at $$26.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,915. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

