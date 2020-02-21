Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.82-1.82 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,341. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

