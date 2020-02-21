Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.09-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3-3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.09-1.16 EPS.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,677. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.96, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

