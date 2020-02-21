Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.80-6.10 for the period. Entergy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.45-5.75 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a market perform rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.80. The stock had a trading volume of 164,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,932. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. Entergy has a 1-year low of $89.98 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

