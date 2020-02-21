Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2022
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.15-6.45 for the period. Entergy also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 5.45-5.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.80. The stock had a trading volume of 164,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day moving average is $118.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. Entergy has a 1-year low of $89.98 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

