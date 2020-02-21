SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SSRM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,634. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. B. Riley upped their price target on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

