Jennison Associates LLC Sells 163,873 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,873 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Howard Hughes worth $57,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 79.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 20.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 32.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 41,936 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.63 per share, with a total value of $302,771.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HHC stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.05. Howard Hughes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

