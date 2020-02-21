National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.31-5.35 for the period. National Health Investors also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.67-$5.71 EPS.

Shares of NHI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.47. 7,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $90.28.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.25.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

