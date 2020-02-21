Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.60-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $4-4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.Garmin also updated its FY20 guidance to ~$4.60 EPS.

Garmin stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $97.02. 43,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03. Garmin has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.83.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

