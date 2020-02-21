Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.60-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $4-4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.Garmin also updated its FY20 guidance to ~$4.60 EPS.
Garmin stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $97.02. 43,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03. Garmin has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.58.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.
GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.83.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
