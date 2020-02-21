Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,808. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.28. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $381.86.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.85.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.