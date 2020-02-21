Brady (NYSE:BRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Brady had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Brady’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Brady updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $50.42. 257,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. Brady has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $253,184.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,173.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,534. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

